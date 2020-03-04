|
|
Ronald Dean Cain
Lafayette - Ronald Dean Cain, 68 of Lafayette died unexpectedly at his home at 11:30 am on Monday March 2,2020. He was born September 27,1951 in Lafayette to the late Harold and Virginia Hass Cain. He was a graduate of Southwestern High School. Ron worked at Alcoa in Lafayette until his retirement. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local 115 at Lafayette. He was a member of the Uptowners Club. Ron enjoyed socializing, drinking and gambling.
He is survived by his daughter Kelley (Aaron) Burkhalter of Mulberry, a son Brian Cain of Lafayette, grandchildren Taylor Parker of Mulberry, Jackson Burkhalter of Mulberry, Dallas (Preston Oberle) Brazzel-Cain of Lafayette and his great-grandson Parker Oberle, brothers Kenny Cain of West Lafayette, Bob Cain of Lafayette, his twin Don Cain of Glendale, AZ, and his sister Anita Hall of Indianapolis. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother Helen Cain.
Visitation will be held from 1pm to 3pm in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Saturday March 7th and the celebration of Ron's life will be held at 3pm. Interment will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. The family requests those attending dress in casual attire.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020