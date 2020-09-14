Ronald Dean Hooker
Francesville - Ronald Dean Hooker, 89 of Francesville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in his home at 6:25 PM, Sunday, September 13, 2020. The youngest of 8 children, he was born December 27, 1930 to Otto and Julia Grock Hooker. Ronald spent most of his life in the Francesville/Medaryville communities, outside of his time in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952-1954. He was a 1948 graduate of Francesville High School.
He married Ruth (born Lillian Ruth Bartley) Stevens on February 10, 1952 in Independence Methodist Church in rural Gillam Township in Jasper County. Ron and Ruth were married for a blissful 53 years and had three children: Wallace (Wally), Michael and Julie. Ruth passed away March 22, 2005 and son Michael passed November 26, 2018 . Following Ron's discharge from the Marines, he began farming with his father, later taking over and farmed the land for nearly 50 years. He had been a member of the former Independence Methodist Church , The Francesville UMC, and belonged to St. James United Church of Christ
Ron married Lois Vollmer on February 26, 2006 in St. James UCC and was blessed with a second wonderful marriage and gained an incredible 'bonus family!
Surviving along with his wife, Lois of 14 years are: a son, Wallace 'Wally' (Janet) Hooker of rural Attica, daughter Julie Soplanda of Avon, daughter-in-law Stephanie Hooker of Shelburn. Stepsons; Scott (Cathy) Vollmer of Francesville and Joe Vollmer of Rochester; Grandchildren Emily (Tim) Myers, Kyle (Stacey) Hooker, Seth (Brandi) Hooker, Kirk (Amberlee) Hooker, Chelsey (Chandler) Manns, Tyler Soplanda, Tate Hooker, Summer Pellegrino and Madison Hooker; bonus grandchildren Nick (Adrienne) Vollmer, Lindley (Adam) Laposi and Caity (James) Robinson; 17 great-grandchildren and one ornery brother Harold also survive. He was preceded by his parents, wife Ruth, son Michael, brothers Lamoine, Raymond, Paul and sisters Blanche, Opal and Annabelle and step granddaughter 'Little Lois.
Following retirement Ron enjoyed 'road farming' with Lois, to keep an eye on how the boys were doing farming, while listening to Eddie Arnold and The Statler Brothers. He liked tinkering in his garden, garage and spending time 'whistling' while cheering on his grandchildren at their various activities. There was never a more fierce protector of his family, especially his granddaughters than Ron. He loved family gatherings, going to 'the boat' gambling and eating at the Whistle Stop. He liked joking… with anyone, including complete strangers, which lead to many interesting situations. His heart was huge, and if you knew him, you probably knew exactly how you stood with him. The world lost a loveable, colorful rascal!
Visitation hours are 5:00 - 8:00 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020 and 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM EST Friday, September, 18, 2020 with funeral services at 2:00 PM EST Friday with Pastor Dennis Gutwein (a long time friend and neighbor) and Pastor Nelda Seger officiating. Ron will be laid to rest in Independence Cemetery. Ron's family suggest in lieu of flowers memorials may best be directed to the St. James UCC or the Indiana Education Foundation of The Indiana Funeral Directors Association
Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate and colleagues of Wally are caring for Ron and his family.