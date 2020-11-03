1/1
Ronald E. "Rt" Terrell
1949 - 2020
Ronald E. "RT" Terrell

Monticello - Ronald E. "RT" Terrell, 71, of rural Monticello, died Sunday, Nov 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was born January 5, 1949 in Lafayette, to the late Hubert & Donna Smith Terrell. His marriage was to Julie A. Wilson at the First Church of God in Lafayette, on July 14, 1967, and she survives. He was a 1967 graduate of Rossville High School, and served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971, as a M.P., stationed in Uma, AZ. He worked at Tate & Lyle in Lafayette at the South plant for 30 years, retiring in 2011. He and his wife attend the Radnor United Methodist Church. He was a member of the NRA, Amateur Trapshooting Assoc., Wildcat Valley Rifle & Pistol Club, and was on the Tippecanoe Township Advisory Board, and the Delphi American Legion Post #75. He enjoyed shooting sports, playing his guitar & banjo, and his dogs. He loved to attend his church with his wife, and dearly loved his family, and hanging out together at their home on the Tippy. Surviving: wife-Julie A. Terrell of Monticello; sons-Brady J. Terrell of Monticello, Bryan & Sandra Terrell of Pittsburg; grandchildren: Austin Terrell, Caleb Long, Autumn & Ryan Sanders, Megan & Michael Foster, Bryan Terrell Jr, Brandon Terrell; great grandchildren: Ava Long, Ryan Sanders, Lilly Foster, Graceylynn Sanders, Dorothy JeanAnn Sanders, Ronald Lee Foster. Sister-Linda S. Maynard of Danville. Services: Visitation will be Friday from 4pm until his celebration of life memorial service at 7pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, Rev. Ed Selvidge officiating. The Carroll County Honor Guard will preform Military Honors at the funeral home at 3:30pm, public is welcome to attend. Ron request casual attire, and memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Sherriff Dept K-9 fund, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
NOV
6
Service
03:30 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
NOV
6
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
