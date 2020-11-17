1/1
Ronald Eugene Phillips
1942 - 2020
Ronald Eugene Phillips

Lafayette - Ronald Eugene Phillips, 78, of Lafayette, IN passed away at Ascension St. Vincent - Seton Hospital in Indianapolis, IN Monday November 16, 2020. He and his wife have resided in Lafayette since 1993, moving from North Ridgeville, OH. Ronald was born April 12, 1942 in Tiffin, Ohio, the son of the late Robert Frederick and Martha Eileen (Steyer) Phillips and was a 1960 graduate of Calvert High School in Tiffin. He married Judith Eileen Setzler at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tiffin November 24, 1966 and she survives. Ronald was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving from 1960 until 1964. He retired as a supervisor with the former Lake Erie Screw Corporation in Frankfort, IN. Surviving with his wife are three daughters, Deborah Eileen Phillips of Lafayette, IN; Barbara Ann Ambrosio of North Ridgeville, OH; Jennifer Lynn Barbour (Tom) of Lafayette, IN; a brother, James Phillips of Tiffin, OH; two sisters, Jane Sheeley (Bill) of Tiffin, OH and Nancy McKillip (Terry) of Bradenton, FL. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Matthew, Michael and Emily Ambrosio; Tyler, Jessica and Zachary Barbour and Riley Pullen. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Phillips. Friends may call at St. Mary Cathedral in Lafayette from 10:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM Friday November 20, Fr. Dennis Faker officiating. American Legion Post 11 will render military rites. Due to Covid-19, masks are requested and social distancing practiced. Those desiring may contribute in memoriam to St. Mary Cathedral. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Phillips family.






Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Mary Cathedral
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Mary Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-7873
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
