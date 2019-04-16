|
Ronald "Ron" Evans Greek
West Lafayette - Ronald "Ron" E. Greek, 67, of West Lafayette, passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at IU Arnett Hospital.
Ron was born on June 23, 1951 in Fort Wayne to the late Eugene and Marjorie (Double) Greek. He graduated from Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne as the class of 1969's Salutatorian and vice president and earned his BS in Chemistry from Purdue University in 1974. Ron was an accomplished trombonist, a member of the All-American Marching Band in high school, performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day and Rose Bowl parades. He was also a member of the Purdue Marching Band. After college some of his happiest memories came from gigging for 4 years with the show band "Canyon" and the touring group "Hot Ice".
Ron married Nicole "Nikki" Evans in West Lafayette on July 14, 1990.
Ron worked for IBM for 17 years as a Marketing Rep, Systems Engineering Manager, and Marketing Manager.
In recent years, Ron was a member of Sycamore Springs Alumni Group where he served as coordinator, and was an active contributor to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Ron's passions included his family, music, the Cubs, basketball (mainly March Madness), and recycling. He enjoyed puns, pranks and other tomfoolery, working on crosswords and Sudoku, and puttering in the yard.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Tony LaRocco, and his in-laws, Jim and Hilde Evans.
Surviving are his wife, Nicole Evans-Greek of West Lafayette, his daughter, Gabrielle (Fernando) Gonzalez of Noblesville, two sisters, Marlene (Jess) Jessup of Waterloo, IN and Julie (Bob) Mehl of Bend, OR, his grandchildren, Geremiah, Zachary, Evan, and Frankie Gonzalez, his sister-in-law, Suzy LaRocco, brother-in-law, James Evans, and his cat, Bamboo. Ron is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
All of us will dearly miss his gentle reasoning and deeply caring nature. Ron made a profound impact on many.
A Gathering will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with a time of sharing to be held at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sycamore Springs Alumni Support Group in memory of Ron. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may write condolences and share memories of Ron online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 16, 2019