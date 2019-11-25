Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald F. Duncan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald F. Duncan Obituary
Ronald F. Duncan

Albany - Ronald F. Duncan, 76, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his residence after a long battle with COPD and Emphysema. He was surrounded by loved ones. Ron was a former longtime resident of Lafayette.

He was born December 9, 1942, in Five Points, Wells County, to the late Ira and Hallie (Wilburn) Duncan.

Ron graduated from Roll High School and went on to earn his RN degree.

He served in the Air Force as a Sergeant before being honorably discharged

Ron married Eunice E. Dawson who preceded him in death. He then met life partner, Joseph Dagnese who also preceded him in death. Ron has since been with his life partner and husband Ed White the last twenty years.

Ron opened one of the first EEG labs in the early 70's at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He became a nursing supervisor for over thirty years before retiring. Upon retirement Ron moved to Albany and worked for Ball Memorial Hospital for seven more years. He finished his career working for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Ron had a passion for decorating and working in the yard, he loved his flowers. He had a passion for all animals. He took ballroom dancing and had won several contests.

Surviving are his husband, Ed White of Albany, two daughters, Elisha (David) Grigsby of West Lafayette, and Jenna Faulkner of Newburgh, two sisters, Glenda (Ivan) Schroder of Iowa and Phyllis (Alvin) Maxwell of Ohio. Ron loved his six grandchildren, Nicholas (Nikki) Grigsby, Zachary Grigsby, Mackenzie Grigsby, Taylor Faulkner, Jacob Faulkner and Michela Brooks, two great grandchildren, Rilyn Mae Grigsby and Gavin Lee Grigsby.

Ron was preceded in death by a brother, George Duncan, a sister, Brenda Mitchell and his beloved dogs, Abby and Sadie.

Friends may call from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, IN 47909. Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: ARF Animal Rescue Fund 1209 West Riggin Rd. Muncie, Indiana 47303

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now