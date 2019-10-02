|
Ronald Fair
Lafayette - Ronald Garrett Fair, 76, of Lafayette passed away September 27, 2019 in South Carolina while traveling on their way to Florida.
He was born December 7, 1942 in Gary, Indiana to Robert Charles Fair and Eva Louise (Campbell) Fair. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1962. He was in the U.S. Army as a medic in Landstuhl, Germany from 1962 - 1964. He worked for Eli Lilly for 30 years.
Ronald married Mary Ann Knoth on July 10, 1965 in Lafayette. He was a member of Faith Church in Lafayette. He loved to travel and take trips. He was a big Cubs fan and liked football and baseball.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann, a daughter, Sue Fair-Thyng (Lincoln) of Boynton Beach, FL; two sons - Michael Fair (Renee) of Hurst, Texas and Alexander Fair (Regena) of Lafayette, IN. He is also survived by a sister - Sandra Miller (Cecil) of Lafayette, and 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be Tuesday October 8th at 2 pm at Simplicity Funeral Care in Lafayette with visitation prior from 1-2 pm. Reverend Richard Knoth will officiate.
Burial will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens on Wednesday, October 9th at 10 am. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019