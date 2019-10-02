Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Fair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Fair


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Fair Obituary
Ronald Fair

Lafayette - Ronald Garrett Fair, 76, of Lafayette passed away September 27, 2019 in South Carolina while traveling on their way to Florida.

He was born December 7, 1942 in Gary, Indiana to Robert Charles Fair and Eva Louise (Campbell) Fair. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1962. He was in the U.S. Army as a medic in Landstuhl, Germany from 1962 - 1964. He worked for Eli Lilly for 30 years.

Ronald married Mary Ann Knoth on July 10, 1965 in Lafayette. He was a member of Faith Church in Lafayette. He loved to travel and take trips. He was a big Cubs fan and liked football and baseball.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann, a daughter, Sue Fair-Thyng (Lincoln) of Boynton Beach, FL; two sons - Michael Fair (Renee) of Hurst, Texas and Alexander Fair (Regena) of Lafayette, IN. He is also survived by a sister - Sandra Miller (Cecil) of Lafayette, and 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be Tuesday October 8th at 2 pm at Simplicity Funeral Care in Lafayette with visitation prior from 1-2 pm. Reverend Richard Knoth will officiate.

Burial will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens on Wednesday, October 9th at 10 am. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now