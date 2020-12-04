1/1
Ronald Hyman
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Hyman

Lafayette - Ronald Hyman, 86, of Lafayette and formerly of Long Boat Key, FL, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his daughter Diana's home, with his children by his side.

He was born September 17, 1934 in Logansport, IN, to the late Raymond Blaine Hyman and Gladys May (Hawkins) Bowen. He graduated from Logansport High School and Indiana University with honors obtaining a degree in Transportation. Ronald proudly served his country in the Indiana National Guard for 8 years. Ronald worked for Arvin Industries as the Director of Customer Service and Transportation from 1968-1991. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of Indianapolis, a 3rd Degree Mason of Columbus, IN and Junior Achievement Advisor.

On November 14, 1954 he married Nancy Ann Hart in Galveston, IN. She preceded him in death on December 28, 2007.

Surviving are his children: Cindy Judge (companion, Don Crussel) of Freetown, Steven Hyman of Aberdeen, MD and Diana (husband, Ken) Koger of Lafayette; and four grandchildren: Blaine (wife, Audrey) Koger, Erin (husband, Joshua) Young and Samantha and Brittany Judge; and two great-grandchildren: Liam and Brinley Koger.

Along with his wife, Nancy, he is preceded in death by his parents, brother Steven Bowen and sister Jan Groniger.

Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Pastor David French officiating. Interment to follow at Wyandotte Cemetery. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing and current government attendance guidelines. Masks are required. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Lymphoma And Leukemia Society or the American Heart Association. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved