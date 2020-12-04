Ronald Hyman
Lafayette - Ronald Hyman, 86, of Lafayette and formerly of Long Boat Key, FL, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his daughter Diana's home, with his children by his side.
He was born September 17, 1934 in Logansport, IN, to the late Raymond Blaine Hyman and Gladys May (Hawkins) Bowen. He graduated from Logansport High School and Indiana University with honors obtaining a degree in Transportation. Ronald proudly served his country in the Indiana National Guard for 8 years. Ronald worked for Arvin Industries as the Director of Customer Service and Transportation from 1968-1991. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of Indianapolis, a 3rd Degree Mason of Columbus, IN and Junior Achievement Advisor.
On November 14, 1954 he married Nancy Ann Hart in Galveston, IN. She preceded him in death on December 28, 2007.
Surviving are his children: Cindy Judge (companion, Don Crussel) of Freetown, Steven Hyman of Aberdeen, MD and Diana (husband, Ken) Koger of Lafayette; and four grandchildren: Blaine (wife, Audrey) Koger, Erin (husband, Joshua) Young and Samantha and Brittany Judge; and two great-grandchildren: Liam and Brinley Koger.
Along with his wife, Nancy, he is preceded in death by his parents, brother Steven Bowen and sister Jan Groniger.
Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Pastor David French officiating. Interment to follow at Wyandotte Cemetery. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing and current government attendance guidelines. Masks are required. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Lymphoma And Leukemia Society
or the American Heart Association
. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com