Ronald L. Armold
Dayton, IN - Ronald L. Armold, 72, passed away at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at IU Arnett Hospital of Lafayette.
He was born February 3, 1948 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Robert L. Armold and Glenora (Hackley) Armold. Ron was a 1966 graduate of the Indiana State School for the Deaf.
His marriage of 45 years was to Joan Ventrice on April 25, 1975 in Chicago, Illinois at Hope Lutheran Church; she survives.
Mr. Armold worked for the United States Postal Service in Chicago, Rensselaer, IN and Lafayette, IN for over 30 years, retiring in 2013.
Ron was a HUGE Chicago Cubs fan and was elated with the 2016 World Series Win. Ron also enjoyed Indiana University sports and the Indianapolis Colts. Above all, Ron loved spending time with his wife and family.
Surviving with his wife: Joan are two sons, Ronald L. Armold Jr. (Danielle) of Boiling Springs, SC and Matthew Armold of Dayton; his mother, Glenora Armold of Fowler; a brother, David Armold (Lisa) of Lafayette and two sisters, Jeanne Schroder of Fowler and Sherrie Ihley (Paul) of Crown Point and his brother & sister-in-law, Mick and MaryAnne Ventrice of Tinley Park, IL. Ron loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Jackson.
A celebration of Ron's life will be announced and held at a later date.
The family requests memorials be made to the Ronald L. Armold Memorial Fund and for them to be mailed to (810 Turning Leaf Circle Boiling Springs, SC 29316).
