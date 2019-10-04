Services
Ronald Long
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Ronald L. "Ron" Long


1938 - 2019
Ronald L. "Ron" Long Obituary
Ronald L. "Ron" Long

Camden - Ronald L. "Ron" Long, 81, of Camden, died Thursday-October 3, 2019 at 5:30am at his home. He had been in failing health for the past year. They had lived in the Delphi area for 47 years, before moving to Camden a year ago. He was born March 8, 1938 in Lafayette, to the late Walter & Pearl Reef Long. His marriage was to Mary E. Pegg in Delphi on February 17, 1956, and she survives. He attended Delphi High School, and completed his GED. He worked for Anheuser-Busch, then Staleys in Lafayette for over 20 years, then for Eli Lilly & Co., in Lafayette for 10 years, retiring in 1996. He also had Long's Academy of Self Defense, teaching Jujutsu and Karate for 50 years. He was a Black Belt in both disciplines, and retired from teaching in 2008. He and his wife attend Hickory Grove Church. He loved to be outside, and enjoyed his yard work, keeping everything around his house mowed and trimmed. He and his family enjoyed their pool, and all the fun family gatherings they shared together. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, especially on their Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle. They, and a few close friends, have traveled all over the U.S., and Ron & Mary would also ride around Carroll County, and lots of day trips to wherever. He organized and played in a men's basketball league for many years. He enjoyed watching IU men's basketball, was an avid fan. He loved his dogs Ali & Baileigh. His greatest love was for his wife, children, grand & great grandchildren, and extended family. He loved being together for any occasion or sporting event. That was his greatest joy.

Surviving: wife Mary E. Long of Camden; daughter-Rhonda & Marty Strasser of Indianapolis; son-Gary & Kim Long of Indianapolis; grandchildren: Danielle & Andy Kelly, Mandy & Jimmy Werner, Ryan Long, Stephanie Wood, Matthew & Aliesha Long, Greg Benham, & Garrett Benham; 6 great grandchildren. Sister-Linda Nape of Brookston. Preceded in death by a son Greg; sister Helen Rhine.

Services: Visitation will be Saturday from 11am until his funeral service at 2pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Eric Riddle officiating. Private family interment at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Hickory Grove Church, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019
