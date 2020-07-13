Ronald L. Wilson
Lafayette - Ronald L Wilson, 67, of Lafayette passed away unexpectedly in his home. He was born in 1953 to the late Harry M. and Loris E. Newell Wilson. He was a lifelong resident of Lafayette. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1971. Ron then served with the US Marine Corps from 1972 to 1976 and is a Vietnam War veteran. Ron was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for 30 years before retiring in 2012. He was a member of the American Legion Post 11, the 40 & 8 Voiture and the Navy Club. Ron enjoyed playing golf, bowling and was an avid card player.
Ron is survived by his sons Ryan L Wilson (Megan) and Robert J Wilson both of Lafayette and three grandsons, Jake, Ty and Max Wilson.
Visitation will be at Soller-Baker funeral home Thursday, July 16 from 4-6pm followed by military rites by Post 11 immediately following.
In lieu of flowers family requests memorial contributions go to American Legion Post 11 1801 S. 9th Street Lafayette, IN 47905. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com