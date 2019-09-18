|
Ronald (Ronnie) Lee Miller
Lafayette - It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald (Ronnie) Lee Miller, 82, formerly of Bunker Hill and Fowler, announce his passing on Friday, September 13, 2019 at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana.
Ronnie was born November 20, 1936 in Miami County, Indiana. He was married to Diana Lee (Myers) Miller for 61 years.
He is survived by his wife Diana Miller of Lafayette, and his 6 children: Sabrina Cassidy (Mike) of Lafayette, Renee Deardorff of Lafayette, Laura Boone Soderberg (Kyle) of Ashland, VA, Todd Miller (Emily) of Carmel, Holly Clark of Lafayette, and Megan Stanton (Marshall) of Greenbrier, TN. Also, 12 grandchildren: Courtney, Jacob, Lauren, Luke, Ashton, Toby, Nathan, Delaney, Ethan, Zane, Sophia, and Chloe; and 11 great-grandchildren: Amaya, Landon, Carlie, Byron, Beckham, Porter, Rowan, Liam, Thea, Emerson and Eleanor. Also surviving are his brother Dan Miller (Ruth Ann) of Kokomo and sister Mary Jane Saylors (Tommy) of Bunker Hill.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Winifred (Winnie) Miller and Walter (Skinny) Miller.
Ronnie loved spending time and sharing stories with his family. His biggest joy was watching and listening to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren laugh and play. He was an avid Purdue Boilermaker fan and loved watching all sports. He found pleasure watching and feeding his birds.
Ronnie spent many years maintaining and working his family farm in Bunker Hill. Later, he became a commodity broker and worked in Kokomo, Fowler, and Lafayette, IN.
Visitation will be held from 11am - 2pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 West Third Street, Peru, Indiana. Funeral service will follow at 2pm, with Pastor Steve Zerbe officiating. Burial will take place in Rankin Cemetery, Miami County, Indiana.
Memorial Donations can be made to:
Ron Miller Memorial Fund
Purdue Federal Credit Union
P.O. Box 1950
West Lafayette, IN 47996-1950
Donations will be distributed to the charitable organizations that were important to Ron.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.FlowersLeedyAllen.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 18, 2019