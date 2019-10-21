|
|
Ronald "Ron" Leroy Brunger
Lafayette - Ronald "Ron" Leroy Brunger, 81, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
He was born on October 10, 1938 in Denver, Colorado to the late Robert and Alberta Ruth (Ham) Brunger. Ron graduated from Lafayette Jeff High School in 1956 and went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from Indiana University.
He was married to Sally Sharp Brunger and they later divorced.
He worked for Bob Rohrman where he fulfilled many roles for over 30 years. Ron enjoyed riding his motorcycle, watching the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, and Notre Dame football and IU basketball. He was an avid Indy car fan and loved attending the Indy 500. Ron also loved watching his grandchildren participate in baseball, Karate, dance, and swimming.
Surviving are his daughters, Melinda (fiancé-Ric Criscella) Brunger of Pittsburgh, PA, Victoria (boyfriend-Bryon Butcher) Zimmer of Lafayette, and Amy (husband-Jason) Butts of Zionsville and his brother, Robert "Bob" Brunger of Denver, CO. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Gavin (16), Brody (14), Teel (10), and Tinley (5).
He is preceded in death by his beloved cat, Samantha.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with a service following at 6 p.m. A private burial will be held in Mound Cemetery in Burlington, IN.
Memorial donations may be made to Almost Home Humane Society in loving memory of Ron. You may leave condolences and memories of Ron online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019