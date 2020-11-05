Ronald M. "Ron" Stier
Lafayette - Ronald M. "Ron" Stier, 68, of Lafayette, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 3:50am, at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he had been a patient since October 23. He was born November 20, 1951 in Detroit, MI, to the late to Lawrence & Violet Juzwiak Stier. He met his wife Cathy A. Sweet during his freshman year in college, they married on August 20, 1971, in Detroit, spending almost 50 years together. He graduated from the University of Detroit High School in 1969. He graduated form the University of Detroit in 1973, with a B.S. degree in Economics. Ron spent his working years giving his all to his job, he recently retired from the working world. He was always on the lookout for those he could help, be it, relatives, friends, or neighbors. Projects he loved best were the ones he did with his son Ben, saying, "let's just get it done". He also helped with many projects at the Montessori School of Greater Lafayette over the years. He loved to travel to places old and new. He so enjoyed fishing in his recently acquired fishing boat and driving the truck he waited so long for. He loved to watch Abby & Aly, his granddaughters, at their gymnastic meets, softball tourney's, & volleyball games. Abby's artwork brought him great joy. Surviving with his wife Cathy is a son Benjamin "Ben" & Angie Stier, and his granddaughters Abbigail & Alyissa Stier of Lafayette. His siblings: Robert A. Stier of Billerica, MA, Richard & Connie Stier of Macomb Township, MI, David & Marianne Stier of Battle Creek, MI, Debbie & Pierre Monette of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Denise Amidon of Muskegon, MI, Patricia Wojcik of Plymouth, MI, James & Beth Stier of Grayling, MI. Sister in law-Susan Barch of Oxford, MI; brother in law's-David R. Sweet of Brunswick, OH, Michael Sweet of Novi, MI. Several nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Ron's honor to the Montessori School of Greater Lafayette, 2552 Soldiers Home Road, PO Box 2311, West Lafayette, IN 47996. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, is assisting the family. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com