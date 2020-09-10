Ronald Mark Wright
Battle Ground - Ronald Mark Wright, 83, of Battle Ground, IN, died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in West Lafayette, IN. He had been ill for 6 months. Ronald was born on September 24, 1936 in a log cabin in Vallonia, IN to the late Preston Mark Wright & Wylda Wyona Crockett Wright. On February 15, 1958, he married Marilyn Sue Johnson at the Vallonia Christian Church and she survives in Battle Ground, IN. Ron was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and was a 1969 graduate of Purdue University with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He was a life-time member of Purdue University Alumni Association and the prior owner of Lafayette Avionics Inc. at the Purdue University Airport. Ron was a member of the West Lafayette Christian Church, where he was a former Deacon & Elder. He was a member of the "Berlin for Lunch Bunch" while serving in the Air Force in Wiesbaden, Germany & was a recipient of the Charles Taylor Award for 50 years of service in aviation. Ron and his wife travelled all over North America by motor home; he enjoyed shooting clay pigeons, racing stock cars, flying airplanes, building computers, playing cards and games, telling stories, and spending time with his wife & family.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Marilyn Sue; his children: Kamron Mark (Sarah) Wright of Fort Wayne, IN, Julie Ann (David) Armstrong of Vallonia, IN, Kurtis Lee (Julie) Wright of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, & Joshua David (Jennifer) Wright of Lafayette, IN; grandchildren: Kaleb Wright of Naperville, IL; Kammi (Nathan) Childers of Huntertown, IN; Samuel (Erin) Wright of Knoxville, TN; Aaron Armstrong of Vallonia, IN; Luke, Benjamin, & Alessandra Wright of Plattsmouth, NE; Madeline Wright of Lafayette, IN; great grandchildren: Markwith, Zackeyus, Annaniah, Lazaruss, Ezeakiel Childers & Ava Wright.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters—Rosalyn Haag & Rita McCrossan.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home, Vallonia. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until time of the service. Burial will take place at the Vallonia Cemetery with full military graveside rites. Memorial contributions may be given to the Vallonia Christian Church.
