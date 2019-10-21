|
|
Ronald Perry Shipman
West Lafayette - Ronald Perry Shipman, 85, of West Lafayette, died on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, after being admitted to IU/Arnett Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 17th.
Perry was born Feb. 12, 1934, at Fowler, Ind., the son of Leo and Annette (Perry) Shipman of Fowler. He lived most of his life in Benton County.
He and his wife, Phyllis (Boyle) Shipman, were married July 4, 1958, and they have four children: Pierette (Ragu) Appasamy of Pittsburgh, PA.; Leo (Lisa) Shipman of Flossmoor, IL.; Ronald Shipman of Indianapolis; and Benjamin Shipman, of San Diego, who died in 2007. They also have four grandchildren: Nina and Sonia Appasamy of Pittsburgh, Tara (Shipman) Hutte of Avon, Angela Shipman, and Wyatt Shipman of Flossmoor.
Phyllis preceded Perry in death on Dec. 16, 2012. On March 26, 2015, he married Marlene Sue (Leuck) Alexander; she survives along with her grown children. He also is survived by his brother, Scott Shipman of West Lafayette.
Perry suffered a hearing loss from an early childhood infection, which by the time of his retirement left him deaf. However, he did not let the hearing loss affect his life, and enjoyed a long career in the legal profession.
Perry attended Fowler schools and was a graduate of Fowler H.S. He earned a bachelor's degree in physics from Wabash College at Crawfordsville in 1956 and graduated with a JD law degree from Golden Gate University, San Francisco, in 1967.
Following law school he worked as a patent attorney in Arizona and San Francisco. He and Phyllis returned to Indiana, where in 1970 he was admitted to practice under the Supreme Court of Indiana. In 1978 he was admitted to practice under the Supreme Court of the United States. In 1972 he was elected to his first term as Judge of the Benton Circuit Court and was re-elected each term until he retired in 1996. Upon retirement, he was recognized as a Sagamore of the Wabash by then-Gov. Evan Bayh.
After retiring from the bench, Perry practiced law in Fowler until 2018 often working pro bono for low-income clients.
Perry loved Benton County and its history and enjoyed dogs and vintage cars. Perry was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm, Friday, Oct. 25th, at Windler Funeral Home, Fowler. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26th, at 11 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church at Oxford. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Fowler.
(The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to a in his name.)
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019