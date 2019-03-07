Ronald T. Huth



Lafayette - Ronald T. Huth, 86, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Millers Merry Manor in Culver. He was born November 10, 1932, in Lafayette to the late Alvin and Virginia Taggert Huth. On February 9, 1957, he married Rosalie Allen in Washington DC and she preceded him in death on July 8, 2014.



Ron started with Huth and Company in February 1957 after serving two years in the U.S. Navy. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He also received a bachelor degree in Business Administration from Southeastern University. Ron is a retired partner of Huth Thompson LLP. He had served on the Board of Stewardship of St. James Lutheran Church where he was a member. He was also former Treasurer of the Mental Health Association of Tippecanoe, Inc. He has served as Treasurer of the United Way and was past Director of Lafayette National Bank/INB National Bank. Ron served twice as President of Culver Military Academy Fathers Association.



Surviving are his children Martin F. Huth of Lafayette, Darren Matt (Cheryl) Huth of Indianapolis, Claudia H. (Wade) McGee of Culver, grandchildren Conor J. and Cally R. McGee both of Culver. Also surviving are his sisters Joanne H. Fortune and Judie H. (Charlie) Reynolds all of West Lafayette.



Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Service will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, at St. James Lutheran Church, Pastor David French officiating. Entombment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lafayette, IN. In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute to the St. James Lutheran Foundation of Lafayette, INC



You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 7, 2019