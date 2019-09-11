|
Ronald Vlahos
Lafayette - Ron was born on June 29, 1937 in Lafayette, Indiana. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1956, & he was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served for 4 years in Strategic Air Command. In 1960, he married Connie (Vaughn) Vlahos.
Ron began his railroad career on the New York Central Railroad on June 29,1955. During his career, he worked for 4 different railroads, including: New York Central, Penn Central, Conrail, & CSXT. He was a conductor at the Big Four Yard in Avon, Indiana & he retired after 50 years & 1 day on June 30, 2005.
He retired to Ludington, Michigan, where he had been taking his family on vacations for over 55 years. Ron loved to read and sing songs with his children & grandchildren. He enjoyed Western movies & driving the back roads to wherever he was going. He had quite the green thumb, & was well-known around town for his beautiful flowers. An avid runner when he was younger, he stayed fit by walking daily along the beach.
He belonged to many organizations, including: Past Master at Indianapolis Lodge 669 F&AM, Order of Eastern Star, Scottish Rite, Murat Shrine & American Legion. He was a coach for both the Mooresville & River City Wrestling Clubs, where he was called "Grandpa" by all.
He was the best husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, coach, & friend that anyone could ask for.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday September 12, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 4 to 8 pm with Military Honors at 6:55 PM followed by a Masonic Service a 7 pm
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie L. Vlahos; 3 children, Robin (David) Allison, Ronald Vlahos Jr. (fiancée Patty), ReGina (Thomas) Bayer; 3 grandchildren, Dr. Megan Allison, Joshua (Jenna) Allison & Cameron Vlahos; 1 great granddaughter, Sofia Vlahos; siblings, Alexander (Diane) Vlahos, Shelia Anderson, Patricia Carr, all of Lafayette & Gail Crystal of Terre Haute.
He was preceded in death by a daughter RaDonna Sue Vlahos, mother Edna Bogan, father Alexander George Vlahos and a sister Sandra Kay Vlahos.
"May the sun always be at your back. The wind in your face. Blue skies, clear boards & green money." (Railroader's Goodbye)
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019