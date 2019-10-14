|
|
Ronald W. Petty
Ronald W. Petty, 73, of Goodland, IN passed away at his residence on Sunday, October l3, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born May 2, 1946, in Indianapolis, IN to the late John R. Petty and Katherine
(Gault) Petty. Ron joined the United States Army 61st Infantry in 1964 and served in Korea. He went on to become a truck driver for 13 years.
In 1982, he bought his first bar in Sheldon, IL (Sheldon Tap). In 1984 he opened Ron & Jo's Bar in Goodland, IN. ON July 25, 1964 he married Josephine (Jo) Petrik, and they just recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Along with his wife, he is survived by one son, Christopher Petty of Remington, IN and two daughters, Brenda Donahue (husband, Brian) of Goodland, IN and Laura Disinger, (husband Joe), of Delphi, IN, along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Also surviving are two brothers, Steve Petty of Texas and David Petty of Madison, IN, and one sister, Sharon Spaugh of Lafayette, IN. Ron enjoyed classic cars (especially his '57 Chevy ), and was a member of the JC Cruisers Car Club for many years. He loved to fish and entertain at his pond. He also enjoyed spending time at his cabin at Kentucky Lake, where he loved to go out boating with friends, family, and his dogs.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN from 1:00 - 3:00 pm (CDT) with a celebration of life service at 3:00 pm (CDT) at the funeral home, with Rev. Chauncy Latimore, officiating, following with a military honor service at the Goodland Park, with a 2l gun solute. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in his name to the charity of donors choice.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019