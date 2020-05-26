|
Ronald Watterson
Lafayette - Ronald H. Watterson, 82, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Milner Manor.
He was born on October 27, 1937 to the late Hugh and Helen (Rhode) Watterson in Hattisburg, PA. Ron graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School.
In July of 1994 he married Joyce (Holladay) Brittingham, she preceded him in death.
Ron worked for the Indiana Brace, Baja Orthopedics in San Diego making braces and artificial limbs. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, enjoyed woodworking, flower gardening, bird watching and being outdoors. He also did charity work and events for children while living in San Diego.
Surviving are his children; son: Phillip (Leisa) Watterson, of Kewanna, IN, a daughter: Shannon (Johnson) Jordan of Conover, NC, his grandson: Jackson Jordon and a brother: Tom Watterson.
Private family services. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020