Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Watterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Watterson


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Watterson Obituary
Ronald Watterson

Lafayette - Ronald H. Watterson, 82, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Milner Manor.

He was born on October 27, 1937 to the late Hugh and Helen (Rhode) Watterson in Hattisburg, PA. Ron graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School.

In July of 1994 he married Joyce (Holladay) Brittingham, she preceded him in death.

Ron worked for the Indiana Brace, Baja Orthopedics in San Diego making braces and artificial limbs. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, enjoyed woodworking, flower gardening, bird watching and being outdoors. He also did charity work and events for children while living in San Diego.

Surviving are his children; son: Phillip (Leisa) Watterson, of Kewanna, IN, a daughter: Shannon (Johnson) Jordan of Conover, NC, his grandson: Jackson Jordon and a brother: Tom Watterson.

Private family services. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now