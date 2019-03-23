|
Ronald Wayne Webster
Lafayette - Ronald Wayne Webster, 69, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born on December 30, 1949 in Indianapolis, IN to R. Maxine (Boots) Webster and the late Dr. Paul L. Webster.
Ronald graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1968 and went on to serve his country in the United States Navy from 1968-1970. After completing his service in the Navy, he received his BSN degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.
On June 2, 1979, he married Denise Bouwkamp at the Lafayette Christian Reformed Church.
Ronald worked and retired from nursing at St. Elizabeth Hospital where he had worked for 21 years. He had previously worked at several local nursing homes. He was a member of Lafayette Christian Reformed Church. Ronald enjoyed watching NASCAR where his favorite driver was Jeff Gordon, playing Euchre, traveling, and square dancing.
Surviving are his wife, Denise Webster of Lafayette; his mother, R. Maxine Webster; his children, Julie R. Webster and Paul Wayne Webster, both of Lafayette; and his siblings, Marsha (Craig) Shaffer of Arizona, Dale (Linda) Webster of Lafayette, and Nina (Pete) McGlade of South Carolina. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Jadea Nour, Hayden Bray, Faith Bray, and Hope Bray.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Services will be on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dr. David Webster officiating. Burial will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with Military Honors.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to help with Ronald's medical expenses. You may leave condolences or memories of Ronald online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 23, 2019