Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
For more information about
Ronda Miller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Church of the Blessed Sacrament
West Lafayette, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the Blessed Sacrament
West Lafayette, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronda Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronda K. Miller


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronda K. Miller Obituary
Ronda K. Miller

Lafayette - Ronda K (Hamelman) Miller- Of Lafayette, age 62, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born on March 5, 1957 in Lafayette, IN. She was the daughter of the late Harry J. Hamelman and Marilyn (Moore) Hamelman. She was married to Donald W. Miller for 15 years.

She attended Fowler Elementary School and Benton Central High School. Ronda was a manager with Speedway for 12 years. She was a member of Church of the Blessed Sacrament and St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lafayette, IN.

Surviving are her children, daughter Chasity (Gary) Campbell of Grand Blanc, MI and her son Jason (Stephanie) Miller of Lafayette, IN. Also surviving is one brother Harry J. (Camille) Hamelman Jr. of Otterbein, IN.

Ronda was blessed with 10 grandchildren: Joseph, Andrew, Trent, Sara, Brody, and Caitlin Campbell, and Ethan, Autumn, Evelyn, and Austin Miller. They were her pride and joy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister Linda (Dennis) Freeland and one brother Leroy Hamelman.

Memorial visitation Friday April 12, 2019 from 12pm to 2pm at Church of the Blessed Sacrament West Lafayette, followed by mass at 2pm. Private entombment Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to: Franciscan Health Foundation (Cardiopulmonary Rehab Lafayette) 1501 Hartford St. Lafayette, In 47904

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now