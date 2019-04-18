|
Ronnie "Ron" E. Parsons
Dayton - Ronnie "Ron" E. Parsons, 73, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in his residence. He was born on July 1, 1945 in Horsepen, VA to the late Ora and Ruth Hart Parsons.
Ronnie graduated from Big Creek High School in War, WV in 1963. He went on to join the U.S. Army where he became an Army Ranger.
In 1967, he married Elizabeth Dittler Snyder and they divorced in 1974. He then married the late Linda Baker Johnson in 1976 and they divorced in 1992. On April 25, 2005, Ron was married to Joyce Wilder in Remington, IN.
Ron was the owner of Johnson's Lumber in St. Louisville, OH for many years. Later on he was the manager of CNS Builders in GA. He was a member of the Moose. Ronnie enjoyed building things around the home, gardening, and he loved to sing Karaoke.
Surviving along with his wife, Joyce Parsons of Dayton, are his children, Amy (James Hill) Parsons of Columbus, GA and Sam (Darci) Parsons of Utica, OH, his siblings, Jan Baird, Barb Vance, Pete Parsons, Ruby Shutler, Rudy Parsons, Jack Parsons, Pam Van Fossen, and Donna Cox. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren, Nicole, Dalton, Tanner, Carlie, and Bryce.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Andy and Skip Parsons and a sister, Deborah Wilcox.
There will be no services. You may write condolences and share memories of Ron online by visiting www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 18, 2019