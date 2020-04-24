|
|
Ronnie S. Lewis
Monticello - Ronnie S. Lewis, 61, of rural Monticello, passed away Wednesday-April 22, 2020 at 5:45am at his residence, after a 16 year battle with cancer. He had been in declining health since February 2019. He was born Nov 7, 1958 in Grundy, VA, to the late Robert & Zell Ramey Lewis. His marriage was to Yvonne A. Davis in Lafayette, on Nov 20, 1983, and she survives. He was a 1977 graduate of Jeff High School in Lafayette. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran. He worked in manufacturing at local area businesses. He was a handyman and mechanic, loved to tinker with cars and mechanical things. He enjoyed being outdoors', mowing the lawn and taking care of his property. He loved the river life, and liked to boat & fish. He enjoyed football, especially the Indianapolis Colts. He dearly loved his family and grandchildren, spending time with them. Surviving: wife-Yvonne A. Lewis of Monticello; son-Robert "Zeke" & Ginell Lewis of Lafayette; daughter-Kayla & Ricky Campos of Wichita Falls, TX; daughter-Shalee & Patrick Bailey of West Lafayette; daughter-Jami C. Miksell of Lafayette; brother-Robert L. Lewis of West Point; sisters-Betty Jo Wilson of Cicero, Elizabeth Lewis of Sheridan, Patricia Cox of Kirkland, Carolyn Kerchazel of Kirkland, Phyllis Crusenberry & Phill Harbey of Atlanta, Jean Woods of Lake Dallas, TX, Marie & Keith Avaline of Linden, Tammy & Blair Brindle of Attica. 9 grandchildren survive. Preceded by Kate Lewis, who he considered his mother and she and his brother helped raise him. Also a brother Wayne; sister Brenda; inf sister's Betsy & Imajean; 2 nephews Gary & Roger Warthan. Services: Due to the circumstances affecting our Country, private family services will take place. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. Share a condolence with the family and view his obit at http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020