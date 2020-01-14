|
|
Rosa Cameron
Indianapolis - Mrs. Rosa Cameron, 69, of Indianapolis, passed away Jan. 14, 2020.
Rosa was born Oct. 20, 1950 in Lebanon, a daughter of the late Harold E. and Roberta (Virtue) Lapham. She was married to Robert Cameron in 1985. He survives.
Rosa was a graduate of Frankfort High School. She worked locally in the banking industry, most recently at Clinton Co. Bank and Trust.
Rosa enjoyed reading, watching movies, and taking short trips with her husband. She was a member of the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Indianapolis.
Survivors include her husband, Robert; daughter, Rachel (Joseph) Webb of North Carolina, step-daughter, Heidi Cameron of Rossville, and step-son, Heath Cameron of Lafayette; grandchildren: Sabrina and Shelby Webb; sisters, Patricia (Richard) Bryan of Frankfort and Beverly Terrell of Newberry, SC. In addition to her parents, Rosa was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Weaver and Peggy Lapham.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. in the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. Rosa will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lebanon. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign her online register and leave a personal message.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020