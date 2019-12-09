|
Rosabelle P. Kirkman
Kokomo - Rosabelle P. Kirkman, 91, Kokomo, passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Golden Living Center Sycamore Village, in Kokomo. She was born November 8, 1928, in Howard County, to Raymond and Lois (Gillam) Crites. On May 2, 1948, she married Vernis T. Kirkman, and he survives.
Rosabelle is survived by her son, Charles Kirkman; and grandson, Todd (Missy) Kirkman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, December 13, 2019, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville, with Pastor John Newman officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made in Rosabelle's memory to Poplar Grove United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019