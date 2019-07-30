|
|
Rosalene C. "Rosie" Gretencord
Lafayette - Rosalene C. "Rosie" Gretencord, 93, of Lafayette, formerly of Remington, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Healthcare Center of Lafayette.
She was born July 13, 1926 in Ambia, IN to the late Peter P. and Lillian (Maxson) Kult. Rosie was a 1944 graduate of Ambia High School.
Her marriage was to Robert W. Gretencord Sr. on February 14, 1946 in Dunnington, IN. Robert passed away on November 23, 1977. Bob and Rosie co-owned and ran Gretencord Implement Sales of Remington where she took care of bookkeeping. After Bob's passing, Rosie enjoyed being a homemaker.
Rosie was a member of Remington Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Altar Rosary Society, and a member of the Remington American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her four children, Linda (husband: Louis) Lamb of Lafayette, Darla (husband: Jerry) Dexter of Indianapolis, Robert "Bob" Gretencord of Monon, and Sheila (husband: William) Wagner of Lafayette; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death along with her parents and husband are children, Charles and Amanda Gretencord, who passed shortly after birth, three brothers, Bernard, Paul, and George Kult and a daughter-in-law, Linda Gretencord.
Friends may call from 11:00 AM (EST) until the time of Rosary 12:45 PM (EST) Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Remington. Funeral Mass will follow the Rosary at 1:00 PM (EST). Interment to follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's Health Care Center specifically Gina and Suzie, and Franciscan Hospice Care for their compassionate care during Rosie's time at St. Mary's.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 30, 2019