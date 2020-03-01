Services
Genda Funeral Home
608 N Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 659-3356
Frankfort - Rosalie Clevenger, 80, of Lafayette, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Franciscan Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born January 17, 1940 in Flint, Michigan to Jack Leroy and Ola (Head) Loveland. She married Norman Duckworth, they later divorced. Rosalie then married Bill Morin and John Clevenger who both proceed her in death.

Rosalie worked at the Frankfort Medical Center in the medical records department. She had also worked at the Farmers Bank in the loan department. She previously attended Hope United Methodist Church and First Wesleyan Church in Frankfort. She was presently attending Church Alive in Lafayette. At the age of 18, Rosalie was Miss Chandler Arizona. She was an avid reader and enjoyed Bible studies for women, teaching Sunday school along with being a youth counselor.

Rosalie is survived by her children, Jeff (Julie Waggoner) Duckworth of Lebanon; Jackie ( Ron) Clark of Lafayette, Jody (Bob Coy) Ritzmann; brother, Arthur Loveland of Lansing, Michigan; step-mother, Jane Loveland of Arizona; 9 grandchildren, Andrea Corbin, Carrie Clark, Sarah Sturgeon, Veronica Brookshire, Rebekah Ferney, Aaron Duckworth, Kyle Duckworth, Jed Duckworth and Macaulay Gunyon and 31 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Judy Moyer.

Visitation will be held, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until start of service at 6:00 pm at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. A private burial will be held later. Pastor Owen Mason will be officiating the services.

Our loss is heavens gain. Our mother was our spiritual leader and our best friend. She is gone from our daily lives but lives forever in our hearts. Bye for now mom, grandma and great-grandma.

Memorial contributions in Rosalie's name may be made to Frankfort Camp Ministries Scholarship, P.O. Box 708, Frankfort, Indiana.

Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
