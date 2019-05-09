Services
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Rosalie Smith
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
- - Rosalie M. Decker Smith, 92, of Camden, died Monday-May 6, 2019 at 11:15pm at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center, Delphi. She had been in ill health since August 2018. She was born April 11, 1927 in Chicago, IL, to the late Gus & Mable Shearer Decker. Her marriage was to Vernon E. Smith in Berwyn, IL on April 29, 1950, and he preceded her in death on December 13, 2003. She and her husband moved from North Riverside, IL to the Delphi area in 1988. She attended Manley High School in Chicago. She was a dictaphone operator, and office assistant at department stores in the Chicago area, and a homemaker. She formerly attended the Berwyn Baptist Church, and Brookfield Baptist Church, Brookfield, IL. She enjoyed playing the steel guitar, and was a in a few bands. She enjoyed her many dogs throughout her life, loved to go for a walk, and was an avid reader. Surviving: daughter-Christine & Nord Zootman of Camden; daughter in law-Kim Smith of the Phoenix, AZ area; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a son Carl; 4 half brothers Bill, George, Jack, & Donald Decker. Services: Friends may call Saturday from 11am until her funeral service at 1pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Rev. Nord Zootman officiating. Burial at Masonic Cemetery, Delphi. Memorial contributions to the Kokomo Rescue Mission, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
