Services
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
(765) 563-3134
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roscoe Deckard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roscoe E. Deckard


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roscoe E. Deckard Obituary
Roscoe E. Deckard

Brookston - Roscoe E. Deckard, 97, of Brookston, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at White Oak Health Campus of Monticello. He was born July 1, 1921, in Brookston, to the late Fred Deckard and Alma (Phillips) Deckard VanMeter. Roscoe first attended Brookston School and graduated from Round Grove High School in 1939. On September 12, 1942 he married Betty L. Slayton; she survives.

Starting to farm at the age of 13 when his father became ill and could not operate their farm, he farmed his whole life and continued operating equipment until the age of 84. Roscoe served on the White County Fair Board and was a charter member of the Prairie Land Housing Authority of Brookston. He was a life long member of Badger Grove Community Baptist Church and held church offices of Deacon, Trustee, and Treasurer.

He is survived by his wife of 76 years, sons and daughter, Ron (Elmira) of Brookston, Fred W. (Charlene) of Brookston and Carol (Ira) Young of West Lafayette; sister, Esther M. May of West Lafayette. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan (Carla) Deckard of Brookston, Kristin (Jay) Dawson of Battle Ground, Ashley M. (Jason) Lee of Lafayette, Emily (Jon) Swain of Blackfoot, ID, and Corrine Deckard of Manchester, MI. Great-grandchildren, Rhett and Kaitlyn Deckard, Nicholas and Allison Dawson.

Preceding him in death along with his parents is a sister, Audrey M. Wilson.

Friends may call from 10 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 12 (Noon) Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Pastor Roger Strunk to officiate. Interment to follow in Brookston IOOF Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Roscoe's name to White Oak Health Campus of Monticello or Badger Grove Community Baptist Church. Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
Download Now