Roscoe E. Deckard



Brookston - Roscoe E. Deckard, 97, of Brookston, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at White Oak Health Campus of Monticello. He was born July 1, 1921, in Brookston, to the late Fred Deckard and Alma (Phillips) Deckard VanMeter. Roscoe first attended Brookston School and graduated from Round Grove High School in 1939. On September 12, 1942 he married Betty L. Slayton; she survives.



Starting to farm at the age of 13 when his father became ill and could not operate their farm, he farmed his whole life and continued operating equipment until the age of 84. Roscoe served on the White County Fair Board and was a charter member of the Prairie Land Housing Authority of Brookston. He was a life long member of Badger Grove Community Baptist Church and held church offices of Deacon, Trustee, and Treasurer.



He is survived by his wife of 76 years, sons and daughter, Ron (Elmira) of Brookston, Fred W. (Charlene) of Brookston and Carol (Ira) Young of West Lafayette; sister, Esther M. May of West Lafayette. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan (Carla) Deckard of Brookston, Kristin (Jay) Dawson of Battle Ground, Ashley M. (Jason) Lee of Lafayette, Emily (Jon) Swain of Blackfoot, ID, and Corrine Deckard of Manchester, MI. Great-grandchildren, Rhett and Kaitlyn Deckard, Nicholas and Allison Dawson.



Preceding him in death along with his parents is a sister, Audrey M. Wilson.



Friends may call from 10 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 12 (Noon) Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Pastor Roger Strunk to officiate. Interment to follow in Brookston IOOF Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Roscoe's name to White Oak Health Campus of Monticello or Badger Grove Community Baptist Church. Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary