Rose Cain
Rose Cain

Lafayette - Rose "Robi" M. Cain, 68, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home in Lafayette, Indiana surrounded by her family.

Robi was born December 1, 1951 in Rensselaer, Indiana to the late Raymond and Lillie (Pixley) Morris.

On July 7, 1993 she married Arthur "Sam" Cain in Rensselaer. They retired to Citrus Springs, FL but recently moved back to be closer to the family.

She loved her family dearly which was the focal point of her life. Rose especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She loved all sorts of music and dancing. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

Robi is survived by her loving husband, Arthur "Sam" Cain; children, Angela (Kevin) Bell of Lafayette, Tyler (Chrissy) Todd of Rensselaer, and Chad (Kelly) Todd of Lafayette; step-children, Tracey (Chris) Stewart of Lafayette, Michele Risner of Rensselaer, Brian (Shawn) Cain of Monon, and Bradley (Kara) Cain of Mt. Ayr; brother, Russell (Karen) Morris of Rensselaer; sister, Sharon Vanvoorst of Monticello; twenty six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and her dog, Cricket.

Private Family Services. If desired, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Share memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
October 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
