Rose H. Hedrick

Fowler - Rose Hazel Hedrick, 75, of Fowler, died June 22, 2020.

She was born December 17, 1944 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Margaret McPeak Hedrick.

Miss Hedrick graduated from Saint Mary's High School in Anderson, Indiana in 1962. She graduated in 1966 with her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Ball State University and graduated with her Master's Degree in 1967. She taught business education at River Forest, New Chicago, Indiana; Benton Central, Oxford, Indiana; and West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School where she was a business education departmental leader; in addition, she also taught social studies. She retired from teaching in 1999.

She was a member of the Fowler Sacred Heart Church and Adult Choir; St. Ann Society; Fowler American Legion Auxiliary and the AMVET'S Auxiliary. She also was a retired member of AARP, and a life member of the Indiana State Teacher's Association; National Education Association; and Delta Pi Epsilon.

She is survived by several cousins.

Visitation and Rosary will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Fowler on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 9:00 am, with a Funeral Mass immediately following at 10:00 am. Fr. Peter Vanderkolk will be officiating. Interment will be at East Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Sacred Heart Church, the American Heart Association, the American Diabetic Association or the charity of choice.

Windler Funeral Home, Fowler is assisting with the arrangements.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
