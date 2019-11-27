Resources
Rose M. Fink


1935 - 2019
Rose M. Fink Obituary
Rose M. Fink

Lafayette - Rose M. Fink, 84, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. She was born July 12, 1935, in Lafayette to the late Clarence and Laura (Grimes) Morrison. In 1970 she married John E. Fink and he preceded her in death on April 12, 2019.

Surviving are her children John (wife Jean) Fink, Jr. of Lafayette, Debbie (husband Bill) Mullens Westfall of Brookston, Brenda Morehouse of Lafayette, grandchildren, John and Justin Fink, Karmen Redinbo, Keith Mullens II (wife Melanie), Kelly Morehouse, Ryan Mullens (wife Nancy), Billy Westfall; and 8 great grandchildren.

Also surviving are her siblings Edna Mae Turner of Lafayette, Nelly Stewart of West Lafayette, Evelyn Davenport of Lafayette, and Paul Morrison of Tucson, AZ.

Rose was preceded in death by her sister Caroline Bratz. Private family service. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
