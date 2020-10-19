Rose Marie Ward
Attica - Rose Marie (Harvey) Ward, 90, of Attica, passed away in the Williamsport Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Rose was born in Indianapolis, IN on July 26, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Ben E. and Nellie Caroline (Sheets) Harvey. She was raised and educated in Attica.
Rose was a homemaker raising her family and later worked as a custodian at the St. Joseph College in Rensselaer.
Rose was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary Post # 3318 of Attica. She was also a member of the Ladies of the Moose # 1482 of Attica. Rose enjoyed decorating at the holidays. She also enjoyed flower gardening and taking care of the many pet cats.
On March 5, 1949, Rose married LeRoy Ward in the Attica Church of the Nazarene. LeRoy preceded her in death on June 17, 1977.
Rose leaves behind seven children, Donald "PeeWee" Lee Ward, Lafayette; Cheryl Lee (Nick) Christenberry, Dallas, TX; Ronald Eugene Ward, Attica; Dollie Ann Butler, West Point; Rodney Wayne Ward, Attica; Kimberly Ann (Andrew) Fancher, West Lafayette; Judy Snyder, Lafayette; four sisters, Nancy Kay Holley, Hedrick; Shirley Dean Benson, Independence; Bonnie Irene (Jim) Roland, Rosedale and Elizabeth (Junior) Smith, Lafayette; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Dan Snyder; a brother, Bennie Harvey and two sisters, Lucille Moon and Judith Ann Smith.
Family and friends may gather at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, October 21st from 12:00 p.m. until the memorial service time at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Masks will be required when attending the gathering and services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post # 3318 Auxiliary. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
