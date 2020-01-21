|
|
Rose Mary Brown
Urbana - Rose Mary Brown, 92, of Urbana passed away at 2:46 p.m. January 20, 2020 at her home.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Urbana. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana.
Rose was born on May 15, 1927 in Lafayette, IN to parents John L. and Clara M. (Obermeyer) Jansen. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her grandson Jamie Peyton and her brother Bill Jansen.
On June 26, 1948 Rose married Thomas Brown in Lafayette, IN, he survives. Also surviving are their children; Donna (Dwayne) Peyton of Champaign, Paul (Linda) Brown of Hudson, OH and Robert (Mary Ruch-Brown) of Marysville, WA. Her siblings; Catherine Williams of Lafayette, IN, Paul Jansen of Lafayette, IN, George (Betty) Jansen of Mt. Dora, FL, Bob (Sandy) Jansen of Lafayette, IN, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive her.
She graduated from St. Francis High School in Lafayette, IN.
Rose worked for Jack & Jill Playschool in Urbana as a Pre-K teacher for twenty-nine years, was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and St. Patrick's Women's Auxiliary. Rose also volunteered with the organization RSVP and was a member of the Auxiliary and the University Club, where Tom and Rose attended their monthly Dance and Dinner Nite Out.
Rose loved to read and play cards particularly Bridge. She belonged to a women's bridge group for over fifty years. Rose traveled on bus trips with her best friend while her retired Navy husband took care of the home; he had traveled enough during WWII. She was a member of the U of I bridge club for years.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Rose's honor to the Urbana Free Library.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020