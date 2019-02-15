|
Rose Mary (Lloyd) Elzey
Lafayette - Rose Mary (Lloyd) Elzey, 82, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Franciscan Health Center in Lafayette. She was born on August 16, 1936, a daughter of the late Willowdean (Everett "Coxie") Bowman in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Ms. Elzey graduated from Ossian High School in 1954 and then attended Indiana University, Fort Wayne. She moved to Lafayette and worked at Purdue University until she retired. Rose Mary worked with adopting Greyhounds, was involved with her church, loved reading, quilting, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Rose Mary raised three children, Richard Scott (Deanna) Elzey of Markle, Indiana, Dale (Kathy) Elzey of Newnan, Georgia, and Claudine Elzey of Portland, Oregon. She is also survived by two grandchildren; Cory (Stephanie) Elzey of Uniondale, Indiana, and Laura Elzey of Knoxville, Tennessee; one great grandson, Morrison of Uniondale; one sister, Anita (Boyd) Byerly of Ossian, Indiana; nephews, Kirt (Vicki) Byerly of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Lee Byerly of Wilmington, North Carolina. A Service of Remembrance will be 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian, IN (46777) with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. until services begin. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian. Memorial donations may be made to Family Promise of Greater Lafayette, 2010 Elmwood, Ave., Lafayette, Indiana (47904). Please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 15, 2019