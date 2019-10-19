|
Rose Mary Patrick
Lafayette - Rose Mary Patrick, 85, of Lafayette passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at her residence.
She was born August 18, 1934 in Lafayette, IN, to the late Albert and Pauline (Roadruck) Wiegand. She was a 1952 graduate of Buck Creek High School. She worked for Purdue University in the Central Machine Shop for 13 years before retiring in 1996. Rose Mary also worked as an Avon lady for many years.
On September 12, 1954 she married Robert Evan Patrick at the Lafayette Church of the Brethren and he survives.
Rose Mary was a member of Tippecanoe County Historical Association, T.I.P.C.O.A and Lafayette Church of the Brethren. She was also a genealogy buff for over 40 years. Rose Mary and Evan enjoyed spending the winters in Florida for 26 years.
Along with her husband Evan, she is survived by her children: Scott Patrick of Westfield, Neal Patrick of Lafayette and Anita (James) Davidson of Buck Creek; sisters Dorothy (Roy) Patrick and Beverly (Richard) Maxwell both of Lafayette; and sister-in-law Joyce Wiegand. She is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son Steve Patrick and brother Richard Wiegand.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Monday, October 21, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10am Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Crain officiating. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrance, contributions may be directed to the or Lafayette Church of the Brethren. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019