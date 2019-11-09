Services
Rosella M. Vaughan

Rosella M. Vaughan


1920 - 2019
Lafayette - Rosella Margurite Vaughn, 99, of Lafayette, passed away Friday morning November 8, 2019 at St. Anthony Healthcare in Lafayette. Rosella was born in Lafayette March 2, 1920, the daughter of the late Clarence C. and Cecil Hall Buntin. She had resided in Tippecanoe County since 1935 and attended Klondike High School. Rosella married Edward Vaughan in Lafayette April 18, 1949 and he preceded her in death December 16, 1998. She was a homemaker, enjoyed Purdue basketball and loved chocolate candy. Surviving are two nieces, Barbara DeLong of Battleground, IN; Susan Buntin of Henderson, NV; and by three nephews, Jack Buntin of Wolcott, IN; and Gary and Bill Buntin both of Muncie, IN. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold "Pete" Buntin, Gilbert and Karl Buntin. Graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lafayette Wednesday Nov. 13. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Vaughan family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
