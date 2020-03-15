Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
1933 - 2020
Rosemary Armstrong Obituary
Rosemary Armstrong

Lafayette - Rosemary Armstrong,86 of Lafayette, passed away Friday, March 13,2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.

Rosemary was born April 9, 1933 in Lafayette to the late Thomas Wyant and Velma (Ellen) Wyant. She married Robert E. Armstong. He preceded her in death in April 18, 2018.

Rosemary was a devoted domestic homemaker. She enjoyed reading, playing the piano, crossword puzzles, collecting antique dolls and attending garage sales.

She is survived by her son Robert E. Armstrong, and three daughters Donna (Amador) Munoz, Cindy (Bob) Burdine both of Lafayette and Jeanann (Rockey) Hamilton of Galveston, IN. She is also survived by her siblings: Betty Howell of Dallas, TX. and Raymond Howard of Otterbein, IN. Surviving are her eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in life by her parents, husband, three brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be held from 12pm-2pm Wednesday, March 18,2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Theresa Fischer officiating.

In lieu of usual remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to JP Lisack Community Food Pantry. Please share online condolences and remembrances at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
