Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Carlson


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Carlson Obituary
Rosemary Carlson

Lafayette - Rosemary Jean Carlson, 93, of Lafayette passed away Saturday May 16, 2020 at The Springs of Lafayette.

She was born September 24, 1926 in Clarks Hill, IN, to the late Raymond Platt and Clella (Fleming) Platt. She graduated with her associate's degree from Ivy Tech. Rosemary worked for Stallard and Schuh, National Homes and Purdue University.

Her marriage was to Charles W. Carlson on October 17, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 11, 1998.

Rosemary was a member of First Christian Church, VFW 1154, American Legion Post 11 and past president of the Navy Club Ship 12. She loved sewing, crocheting, bowling and golfing. She hit her first hole in one in 1991 at the Cocoa Beach Country Club.

Surviving are her sons: Steve (wife, Molly) Carlson and Gene (wife, Diane) Carlson both of Lafayette; and sister Mildred McDole also of Lafayette. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Christy (husband, Chris) Marks of Pflugerville, TX, Michael (wife, Patty) Carlson of Richardson, TX, Mark Carlson of Lafayette, Heather (husband, Jim) Prough and Lena (husband, Patrick) Harper all of Lafayette and six great-grandchildren: Austin and Andrew Marks, Benjamin and Nathan Prough, and Clare and James Carlson.

Along with her husband, Charles, she is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Phyllis Jackson, Sharon Need and Sonny Platt.

Private family services to be held in Florida. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now