Rosemary Carlson
Lafayette - Rosemary Jean Carlson, 93, of Lafayette passed away Saturday May 16, 2020 at The Springs of Lafayette.
She was born September 24, 1926 in Clarks Hill, IN, to the late Raymond Platt and Clella (Fleming) Platt. She graduated with her associate's degree from Ivy Tech. Rosemary worked for Stallard and Schuh, National Homes and Purdue University.
Her marriage was to Charles W. Carlson on October 17, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 11, 1998.
Rosemary was a member of First Christian Church, VFW 1154, American Legion Post 11 and past president of the Navy Club Ship 12. She loved sewing, crocheting, bowling and golfing. She hit her first hole in one in 1991 at the Cocoa Beach Country Club.
Surviving are her sons: Steve (wife, Molly) Carlson and Gene (wife, Diane) Carlson both of Lafayette; and sister Mildred McDole also of Lafayette. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Christy (husband, Chris) Marks of Pflugerville, TX, Michael (wife, Patty) Carlson of Richardson, TX, Mark Carlson of Lafayette, Heather (husband, Jim) Prough and Lena (husband, Patrick) Harper all of Lafayette and six great-grandchildren: Austin and Andrew Marks, Benjamin and Nathan Prough, and Clare and James Carlson.
Along with her husband, Charles, she is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Phyllis Jackson, Sharon Need and Sonny Platt.
Private family services to be held in Florida. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 19 to May 20, 2020