Rosemary H. Bosen
Lafayette - Rosemary H. Bosen, 71, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Rosewalk Village.
She was born February 2, 1948, in Lafayette, to the late Paul and Opal (Zink) Rhine.
Rosemary graduated from Wainwright High School in 1966 and went on to earn her RN degree from Ivy Tech.
On December 23, 1969, she married Jimmy Joe Bosen Jr in Lafayette. He passed away in May of 2016. Rosemary worked as a Registered Nurse before retiring. Rosemary was strong in her Baptist faith and was dedicated to serving the church and taking care of people.
Surviving are sons, Daniel (fiancé Lynn David) Bosen and David Bosen both of Lafayette and Patrick (Rosa) Bosen of Warsaw; sister, Carol (Jim) Downey of Athens, GA, brother, Rolland (Cathy) Rhine and sister, Lynnette (Dave) Lister both of Lafayette and a brother-in-law, Don Miller. Also surviving are six grandchildren, David, Adam, Brandon, Crystal, Gary and Roxanne.
Rosemary was preceded in death by sons, John and Joe Bosen as well as a sister, Marilyn Miller
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until the time of the service at 4:00 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, with Rev. James Downey officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: .
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019