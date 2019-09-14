Services
Services
Rosemary Ingram
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Rosemary (Turpin) Ingram


1954 - 2019
Rosemary (Turpin) Ingram Obituary
Rosemary (Turpin) Ingram

Attica - Rosemary (Turpin) Ingram, 65, Attica and formerly of Danville, IL, passed away in the St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 12:20 a.m.

Rosemary was born in Warren County, Indiana on January 6, 1954. She was the daughter of the late James Turpin and Patricia (Carr) Hyland.

Rosemary was raised in Attica and attended Attica High School. She has spent most of her adult life in Danville, IL where she worked at Kipp Company. The last four years she has resided in The Waters of Covington. She enjoyed playing bingo and listening to country music.

She was formerly married to Ricky Ingram.

She leaves behind two sons, Ricky Ingram, Kentucky and Danny Ingram, Danville, IL; two sisters, Anna Burton, Attica; Rita Brown, Williamsport; two brothers, Paul Hyland, Oklahoma and Troy Hyland, West Lebanon; several grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Turpin.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Monday, September 16th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 14, 2019
