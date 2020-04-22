|
|
Rosemary Wilson
Colburn/West Lafayette - Colburn/West Lafayette -Rosemary Wilson, Age 93, died on Tuesday, April 21, at her home in West Lafayette surrounded by her daughter and grandson. Born on January 29, 1927 in Colburn, Indiana, she was the only child of Claude "Frosty" and Pearl (Lowrey) Collins. She lived more than 80 years in Colburn before moving to her daughters' home In West Lafayette in October 2015. She married John C. Wilson Jr. on April 26, 1947, where they lived and raised their family in Colburn. John preceded her in death March 1, 2014. They had been married for 67 years.
She went to school in Colburn and graduated from Buck Creek School. She stayed in touch with many of her classmates over the years.
Rosemary worked at Brown Rubber where she met John. They owned and operated Wilson's Grocery Store in Colburn for about 14 years. Her and John also had such great fun parking cars and developing new friendships at Purdue home football games.
She is an 80+-year member of the Colburn United Methodist Church. She thought of her small country church as extended "family". Even when she moved to West Lafayette, Wayne and Sheila Graves picked her up every Sunday to take her to Colburn for church.
She enjoyed flower gardening, playing euchre, solitaire and hand and foot cards (which she would play most Saturday and Sunday evenings with her daughter) and occasional trips to the casino in Michigan City.
Her daughter, Claudia Alenduff and grandson, Chad Alenduff, both of West Lafayette, survive her.
Along with her husband John, daughters, Barbara Wilson and Sherry Schnepp and a grandson Kristopher Schnepp preceded her in death.
We are so grateful for the love and friendship of so many but would like to give special thanks to the entire Franciscan Hospice staff, especially, Patty and Rhonda who gently cared for her during her final days. We are also very thankful for Dr. John Reisman of IU Health who cared and treated her during her bladder cancer and Pastor Tracey Leslie of Trinity United Methodist Church for praying and being with her during her surgeries as her minister, Dan Gottschalk, was out of town.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held. Burial will be in the Colburn EUB Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Colburn United Methodist Church at a later date.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to her church, Colburn United Methodist Church, ATTN: Mary Schnepp, 7304 N. Countyline Road, Lafayette, IN 47905 or to Franciscan Hospice, 1501 Hartford St, Suite G525, Lafayette, IN 47904.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020