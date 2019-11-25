|
|
Rosetta Leuck
Pine Village - Rosetta Leuck, age 94 of Pine Village, IN passed away at 2:10 PM Sunday November 24, 2019 at Creasy Springs Health Campus in Lafayette where she had resided the past four years. She was born in Kilrea, northern Ireland to the late Charles and Ann Gilmore Henry and attended Kilrea schools. Rosetta met her husband Paul Leuck in June, 1947 while Paul was stationed in the military in England, and he was on leave in Ireland. She moved to the United States later in 1947, and they were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dunnington, IN August 20, 1947. He preceded her in death September 26, 2004. Rosetta was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford, and was a farmer's wife and homemaker. She is survived by four daughters, Maureen Eberle (Bill) of Pine Village, IN; Eileesh Leuck of Attica, IN; Collette Toth (Bob) of Charlotte, NC; and Kerry Dessauer (Dan) of Noblesville, IN; a son, Mike Leuck of West Lafayette, IN and a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Leuck of Oxford, IN. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin P. Leuck and a granddaughter, Carissa Dessauer. There will be no visitation, but a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford 10:00 AM Saturday Nov. 30, Fr. Robert Klemme officiating, with interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Dunnington. Those desiring may contribute in memoriam to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or the . Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Oxford is honored to serve the Leuck family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019