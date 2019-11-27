Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Lafayette, IN
Lafayette - We generally think of powerful people as assertive, aggressive, telling everything like it is and leaving nothing unsaid. Then there's Rosio.

How many people are so powerful that they can make you smile with one word? With a smile? A sister, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a friend: and a saint from every one of those angles.

We didn't have her nearly long enough and yet, we had her much longer than we deserved. She's finally in heaven with other angels, away from the pains of this world.

Easy to think of how we've shared our last Thanksgiving, Christmas, or birthday with her on this Earth... But if we can be selfless like Rosio, we can celebrate the times she hugged us, taught us to ride bikes, prayed with us, laughed with us, cried with us, cooked with us, ate with us, and the times she gave words of wisdom.

Identify values we all agree with:

Believe in something meaningful

Truly Listen

Treat others the way you wish to be treated

Be a reliable source

Show compassion

Be an example to others

Focus on being, not on having

Write down all the criteria for being a great person, and she tops the charts.

For Rosio, for her memory, and for yourself, allow yourself to be fulfilled by each other's love. Be overjoyed by each other's friendship.

Set goals for the future so that you may be as complete of a person as Rosio. Allow us to be immersed in love, to lose ourselves in service to others, to enrich each other in every possible way. And touch the rest of this world with the joy you find. While she was with us in body much shorter than we'd hoped, Rosio is one of few people that we can say, without reservation, has lived a complete life.

This world is a better place because of Rosio. While we say goodbye today, she will live in our hearts forever.

Rosio Salazar was born in Tlaltenango, Zacatecas, Mexico September 26, 1961 to Antonio Garcia and the late Maria DeLapaz Garcia. Rosio married the love of her life, Juan A. Salazar in Tlaltenango, Mexico July 1985. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and was employed at Purdue University for over 21 years.

She leaves behind her daughter, Kristina G. Keller (Duran); three sons, David Salazar (Esveidy), Juan, Jr. and Michael Salazar; seven sisters, Rosa, Irma, Yolanda, Alicia, Olga Maribel and Mireya; four brothers, Juan, Ubalso, Orakdo and Alvaro Garcia; three adored grandchildren, Lorenzo, Ariana, & Noah.

Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St., Lafayette from 3PM-6PM on Sunday, Dec. 1. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lafayette 10:00 AM Monday Dec. 2, Fr. Tim Alkire officiating, with interment to follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahn-groeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
