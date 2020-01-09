|
Roxie L. Brown
Attica - Roxie L. Brown, 76, of Williamsport and formerly of Attica, passed away in the St. Vincent Williamsport Hospital, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.
Roxie was born in Modesto, CA on May 20, 1943. She was the daughter of the late James Corbett Good Sr. and Rose Ann (Reynolds) Crump. Roxie was born and raised in California, moving to Indiana at the age of 6. She has resided in Warren and Fountain Counties for her adult life. She had attended West Lebanon High School.
Roxie formerly worked as a sales clerk for Main Street Market and later for Finishing Touch, both in Attica.
She was a member of the Attica Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, shopping and spending time with her family.
She leaves behind her four daughters, Deanna Hutts (Todd Hanthorne), Attica; Debbie Carnahan, Williamsport; Dawn (Damon) Downey, West Lafayette and Danyle (Tim) Davis, Attica; seven granddaughters, Candie (Kyle) Borcz, Cassie (Nate) Davis, Carrie Hutts, Jamie (Aaron) Vredenburgh, Jodi Davis, Maddie Davis & Addie Downey; four grandsons, Brennan (Tori) Hutchinson, Collen Hutchinson, Mike Davis & AJ Downey; three great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons; and lifelong friends, Roxann Drake & Marie Elias She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and James Good Jr.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Sunday, January 12th, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 13th, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASK (Area Sharing Kindness) or the Attica Free Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020