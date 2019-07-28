|
Roy K. Johnson
Lafayette - Roy K. Johnson, 77, of Lafayette passed away on June 27, 2019 at IU Methodist Hospital. Roy was born on January 1, 1942 in West Point, Indiana to the late James and Ellen (Kirts) Johnson.
Surviving are son Randy K. Johnson, three grandchildren, Lauren Johnson, Robbie K. Johnson, Rylan K. Johnson, and daughter-in-law Lisa Johnson.
Preceded in death by son Lewis A. Johnson, three previous wives, Joyce Erwin, Linda Johnson, and Brenda Johnson; three sisters, Mary Warf, Ilene Army, and Janet Helm; five brothers, Gordon Johnson, Cecil Johnson, Robert Johnson, Ed Johnson and James Johnson Jr, and both parents.
Roy had several professions prior to retirement including owner of the Overtime Tavern, hauling contractor, and gas station owner. Roy enjoyed spending his winters in the Florida Keys, watching NASCAR, NFL, & Purdue, motorcycling, and spending time with family & friends.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 28, 2019