Ruby B. Kenoyer
Remington - Ruby B. Kenoyer, 88, lifelong resident of Remington, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Franciscan Health Hospital of Rensselaer.
She was born on May 21, 1931 in Remington to the late Joseph and Maude (Wagner) Whiteman. Ruby was a 1952 graduate of Remington High School.
Her marriage was to Kenneth Allen Kenoyer on September 27, 1958 in Rensselaer. Kenny passed away on October 11, 2005.
Ruby was a devout member of the Remington United Methodist Church, order of the Eastern Star, Dorcas Club, and Home EC Club. She drove a bus for the Tri-County School Corporation for 22 years along wit her husband Kenny who drove a bus for 25 years.
In her spare time, Ruby enjoyed a good cup of coffee in the morning, tending to her flowers, TV programs, her beloved dog "Buddy", and most of all, love time spent with her grandsons.
Surviving is a daughter, Bev (Cleatious) Woodard of Medaryville, IN; grandsons, Kenneth (Shania) Woodard of Terre Haute, IN, and Joshua Woodard of Medaryville. Also surviving is her niece, Joanne Wagner of Rensselaer; many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Preceding her in death along with her parents and husband are siblings, Ceceila Schafer, Ralph Wagner, and Harold Wagner; nephews, Ronnie, Delbert, and Brian Wagner.
Friends may call from 4-8 PM (EST) Friday, December 13, 2019 at Remington United Methodist Church. Funeral Service 11 AM (EST) Saturday, December 14, 2019 also at Remington United Methodist Church. Pastor Jeff Smith to officiate. Interment to follow in Westin Cemetery of Rensselaer.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ruby's name to the Remington United Methodist Church.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019