Ruby Clark
Ruby V. Clark, 99, a life-long area resident passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Creasy Springs.
She was born June 26, 1921 in Delphi, to the late Charles E. and Elta V. (Everman) Swan. She was a 1939 graduate of Dayton High School. Ruby worked for Lafayette Bank and Trust as a Bank Teller before retiring in 1986. Along with her husband, Valderine, they co-owned Clark's Upholstery in Lafayette.
On April 21, 1940 she married Valderine M. Clark in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on July 25, 1967.
Ruby was a member of the Eagles #347 Women's Auxiliary, the VFW Women's Auxiliary #1154 and the Branch Wesleyan Church.
Surviving are her children: Ronald D. Clark and Judith (Frank) Barbee both of Lafayette; and sister Vera Skinner of Greenwood. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Valderine, she is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, four sisters and grandson Christopher T. Clark.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Allan Conley and Reverend Logan Patriquin officiating. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Branch Wesleyan Church. The family would like to the Thank The Legacy at Creasy Springs staff and Franciscan Home Health and Hospice staff for their exceptional care of Ruby. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com