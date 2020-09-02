1/1
Ruby Clark
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Clark

Ruby V. Clark, 99, a life-long area resident passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Creasy Springs.

She was born June 26, 1921 in Delphi, to the late Charles E. and Elta V. (Everman) Swan. She was a 1939 graduate of Dayton High School. Ruby worked for Lafayette Bank and Trust as a Bank Teller before retiring in 1986. Along with her husband, Valderine, they co-owned Clark's Upholstery in Lafayette.

On April 21, 1940 she married Valderine M. Clark in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on July 25, 1967.

Ruby was a member of the Eagles #347 Women's Auxiliary, the VFW Women's Auxiliary #1154 and the Branch Wesleyan Church.

Surviving are her children: Ronald D. Clark and Judith (Frank) Barbee both of Lafayette; and sister Vera Skinner of Greenwood. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Valderine, she is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, four sisters and grandson Christopher T. Clark.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Allan Conley and Reverend Logan Patriquin officiating. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Branch Wesleyan Church. The family would like to the Thank The Legacy at Creasy Springs staff and Franciscan Home Health and Hospice staff for their exceptional care of Ruby. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved