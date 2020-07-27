Ruby Elizabeth Pritchard
West Lafayette - Ruby Elizabeth Pritchard, 84, of West Lafayette, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 in the Indiana Veterans' Home.
She was born on November 8, 1935 in West Point, IN to the late Elmer Dennis and Naomi Irene (Dickson) Hollis.
On November 17, 1956, she married Eugene Lee Pritchard in Lafayette and he preceded her in death on July 16, 2015.
Ruby started working for the Indiana Veterans' Home at the age of 15 and worked there for 30 years. She worked in various departments but eventually became the recreational leader. Ruby also worked for Hudlow's Dry Cleaners for a number of years.
She was a member of Lafayette Pentecostal Church of God and enjoyed gardening and crafts.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Nathan Pritchard, Chelsi Johnson, Nicole Flynn, Natasha Lock, and Erica Escalate and her siblings, Shelia Hollis of Georgia, Judy Sutton of Tennessee, and Robert (Cheri) of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Lee Pritchard; her daughter, Patricia Ann Johnson; her grandchildren, James Johnson and Janet Pritchard; and her siblings, Jerry Hollis, Dennis Dixon, Lois Hollis, Ronald Hollis, Jessie Hollis, and Carol Arelannes.
A private graveside service will be held at West Point Cemetery. You may leave condolences and memories of Ruby online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com